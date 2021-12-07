Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The defense has rested in the Arkansas federal trial of former reality TV star Josh Duggar after a prosecutor sharply questioned a computer expert during cross-examination. Duggar is charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. During cross-examination Tuesday, defense forensic computer analyst Michele Bush acknowledged the 10 years of experience she had claimed in her field included time as a college student. She also admitted that this case might be her first as an expert witness in a federal criminal trial. Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.