Attorney says Meadows won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an abrupt reversal, an attorney for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says Meadows will not cooperate with a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing a breakdown in negotiations with the panel. Attorney George Terwilliger said in a letter Tuesday a deposition would be “untenable” because the panel “has no intention of respecting boundaries” concerning questions former President Donald Trump has claimed are off-limits because of executive privilege. Terwilliger also says he learned over the weekend the committee issued a subpoena to a third-party communications provider he said would include “intensely personal” information. A spokesperson for the panel has no comment on Terwilliger’s letter.