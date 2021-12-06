Shadow of Floyd, Chauvin case hangs over Kim Potter’s trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s former Officer Kim Potter who’s on trial for the killing of Daunte Wright. But the trial in the same courtroom where ex-cop Derek Chauvin was convicted earlier this year of killing George Floyd is casting its shadow over the proceedings. During jury selection last week, there was little explicit mention of Chauvin’s murder trial or of Floyd’s death, which sparked outrage over police brutality in the U.S. But with opening statements set for Wednesday, there are reminders everywhere. They range from some of the same prosecutors who tried Chauvin to potential jurors being asked about their fears of delivering an unpopular verdict.