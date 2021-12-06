Scientist behind UK vaccine says next pandemic may be worse

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is warning that the next pandemic may be more contagious and more lethal unless more money is devoted to research and preparations to fight emerging viral threats. Professor Sarah Gilbert said in excerpts released before a speech Monday night that the scientific advances made in fighting deadly viruses “must not be lost” because of the cost of fighting the current pandemic. Gilbert was expected to say that “the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious or more lethal or both.”