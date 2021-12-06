Pope says he removed Paris archbishop because of gossip

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis says he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris because the monsignor could no longer govern effectively thanks to the “gossip” about his relationship with a woman a decade ago. Francis was asked en route home from Greece about the surprise decision announced on Thursday. It came only days after Archbishop Michel Aupetit put his fate in Francis’ hands following French media reports about what he said was an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman. French media reports also cited governance problems as a possible reason underlying Francis’ decision. Aupetit was 70, five years short of the normal retirement age for a bishop.