Picasso, Cassatt art among pieces donated to Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 pieces of art worth more than $20 million that alumnus and legendary investment manager Peter Lynch is donating to Boston College’s art museum. The university announced Tuesday that the 27 paintings and three drawings were collected by Lynch and his late wife Carolyn. Lynch, a 1965 Boston College graduate and vice chairman of Fidelity Management and Research Co., said his goal is to inspire students and visitors to the museum as he was inspired when he developed an appreciation for art as a boy in visits to Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts.