Panama uncovers extensive presence of Colombian cartel

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Colombian drug gang known as the Gulf cartel controls almost half the cocaine shipments that travel through Panama, and had established an extensive logistics and money laundering network in the global transportation hub. Panama’s police chief said Monday the Gulf cartel has been infiltrating the country’s business sector. The statements came days after Panamian authorities seized $10 million in cash and arrested 57 people in different raids. The cartel countrols the Caribbean route through other Central American countries; cocaine is then shipped to the United States. Dozens of properties and vehicles were also seized in last week’s raids.