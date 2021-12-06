Gunmen attack Niger military base, killing at least 12

By DALATOU MAMAN

Associated Press

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s interior ministry says that extremist gunmen have attacked a military camp near the West African country’s border with Burkina Faso, killing at least 12 soldiers. In a statement released Sunday night, the government said that rebels riding 100 motorcycles attacked the military camp of Fonion, in the Gorouel area. The statement said that soldiers fought back and inflicted enormous damage to the enemy. The press release said that dozens of attackers were killed. The statement said that the military is pursuing the rebels through land and air operations with reinforcements from the capital, Niamey, and other military bases.