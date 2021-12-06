Skip to Content
Fallout from school shooting could go beyond teen, parents

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

A prosecutor continues to criticize the decision to keep a teenager in a Michigan school before a shooting that killed four students last week. Karen McDonald’s remarks raise questions about whether staff and the school district will face liability — criminal or civil — in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley is charged with shooting fellow students at Oxford High School after a meeting with counselors and his parents. Investigators say a teacher was troubled by a drawing of a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot, along with messages “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.” Nonetheless, he was returned to class.

