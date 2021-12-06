Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections has new passengers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cruise ship that carried at least 17 passengers and crew members with breakthrough COVID-19 infections when it docked in New Orleans has set sail again with new passengers. The Louisiana Department of Health said Monday that nine crew members and eight passengers were infected when the Norwegian Breakaway docked in New Orleans last weekend. Norwegian Cruise Line says none had any symptoms and only fully vaccinated people are allowed on board. It says all passengers who boarded the ship on Sunday were offered a chance to cancel without penalty. It did not immediately respond to questions about whether any canceled or how many are now cruising to Belize, Honduras and Mexico.