Women activists call for more rights in Afghanistan

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women’s rights activists in the Afghan capital of Kabul insist they will continue fighting for their right to education, employment and participation in Afghan political and social life, and said a recent Taliban decree banning forced marriage was not enough to address the issue of women’s rights. The decree, issued Friday, comes as poverty surges in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country in mid-August amid the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops. Foreign governments have halted funds to the aid-dependent country since then.