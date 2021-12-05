Tunisia records its first case of the omicron variant

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia has recorded its first case of the omicron variant. Health authorities in the North African country said Sunday that a man traveling in from Turkey tested positive for the new coronavirus variant. A member of Tunisia’s COVID-19 task force, Dr. Hachemi Louzer, said the man is from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He was tested for COVID-19 at the Tunis international airport on Friday after arriving from Istanbul. The test came back positive and a subsequent screening of the sample confirmed the omicron variant. Several of his fellow travelers, including his brother, have tested negative but were put into quarantine.