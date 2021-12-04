Lenny Kravitz wows at private party during Miami Art week

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz gave a private performance for a star-studded crowd that included Leonardo DiCaprio and local Latin boy band CNCO during Miami’s Art week. Friday’s lavish party is an annual affair hosted by art collector Wayne Boich. Venus and Serena Williams danced and sang along as Kravitz took the stage for a 75-minute concert as a yacht pulled alongside the dock to hear the rocker. After midnight, rapper T.I. surprised a crowd that included French Montana, “Transformers” actor Amaury Nolasco and NBA star Joakim Noah. Kravitz is a regular during the prestigious Art Basel week and even displayed his photography during a 2015 exhibit.