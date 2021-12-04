Former Dutch queen Beatrix tests positive for coronavirus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch royal house says that Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The royal house said Saturday that Beatrix got tested after feeling “mild cold symptoms.” It says she is in isolation at home and abiding by rules for people who have tested positive. Beatrix was queen of the Netherlands for 33 years until abdicating in 2013, when her eldest son, Willem-Alexander, became king. Last week she visited the Caribbean island of Curacao, which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. She told reporters that she had had a booster shot.