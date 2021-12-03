San Francisco philanthropist, chief of protocol dies at 88

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, the long-reigning chief of San Francisco protocol and unofficial aide to 10 mayors, died Friday of complications from cancer. She was 88. Friends and family called Shultz a true San Franciscan, even though she was from Texas, who helped the city look its best. As the city’s chief of protocol for more than five decades, she assisted consuls general, solidified bonds with sister cities and promoted San Francisco with visiting dignitaries. Mourners include U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who are both former San Francisco mayors.