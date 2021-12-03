Pakistani activist, 3 retired officers convicted of spying

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security officials say the country’s military courts have convicted a prominent rights activist and three retired army officers on charges of espionage and sedition, sentencing them to prison terms ranging from 12 to 14 years. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, confirming the sentences of the four but providing little other information about the proceedings against them. The activist went missing while traveling in the country’s northwest in 2019. His case later turned out to be one of several forced disappearances by Pakistani security agencies. For months, there was no information about him until authorities confirmed he was in custody.