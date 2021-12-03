Officer killed, suspect wounded in Dallas-area shooting

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A police officer has died and a suspect has been wounded in a shooting outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. Mesquite police say it happened about 1:40 p.m. Friday outside an Albertson’s supermarket. Mesquite Police Chief David Gill said the officer was responding to a report of a disturbance in the store parking lot when the suspect pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the officer twice. The officer returned fire, wounding the suspect once. Both were taken to a Dallas hospital, where the officer died. Gill said the suspect was being treated. His condition is unknown.