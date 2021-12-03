More regions of Russia require vaccines for people 60 and up

MOSCOW (AP) — More regions of Russia have made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for residents age 60 and over as the country tries to control coronavirus infections and to keep the omicron variant at bay. Authorities in the northern region of Komi said Friday that people in that age group are required to get fully vaccinated by Feb. 1. The Omsk region in Siberia introduced a more stringent timeline Thursday that obligates those 60 and above to get their first dose by Dec. 24 and their second dose by Jan. 15. Several other regions, including Lipetsk, Kurgan and the city of St. Petersburg, have adopted similar mandates. About 40% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people are fully vaccinated.