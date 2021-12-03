Libya’s foreign minister slams European migration policy

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s foreign minister has sharply criticized a system of deterring migrants from reaching European shores that she argues has so far only served the interest of EU states. Her statement was made by video call on Friday at a conference hosted by Italy. She asked other countries to “not push the problem in our lap.” Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping for a better life in Europe. After years of war, lawlessness reins in much of the country and migrants are frequently subjected to abuse and extortion by powerful militias.