Lebanese minister resigns in bid to ease crisis with Saudis

By ZEINA KARAM

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s information minister has resigned in a bid to ease an unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Minister George Kordahi made the announcement at a press conference Friday, weeks after televised comments he made that were critical of Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen sparked the crisis. In response, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador and banned all Lebanese imports, which used to bring in about $240 million a year, adding to Lebanon’s immense economic troubles.