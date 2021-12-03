Graduate student fatally stabbed, 2nd man wounded in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Columbia University graduate student was fatally stabbed and another man was wounded in separate attacks near the university’s upper Manhattan campus. Authorities say the stabbing suspect was arrested in Central Park while menacing a man with a knife. The attacks started just before 11 p.m. Thursday when 30-year-old graduate student Davide Giri of Italy was stabbed in the stomach on Amsterdam Avenue near the Columbia campus. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second stabbing victim, also Italian, was in stable condition at the same hospital Friday. Charges against the suspect were pending.