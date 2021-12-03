Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Far-right activist Ammon Bundy says time he has spent campaigning to be Idaho’s next governor should count toward his order to perform community service after being convicted of obstructing police during his arrest for trespassing at the state Capitol. Aaron Welling is Bundy’s campaign treasurer and told court officials late last month that Bundy completed more than a thousand hours of public service doing what appear to be campaign activities. Bundy was convicted last summer of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers at the Statehouse and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service. He is among a crowded field Republican candidates for the Idaho’s May gubernatorial primary.