Wildfire burns into central Montana town, destroys houses

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds has ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century. Fergus county officials were assessing the damage in Denton on Thursday while crews continued to fight the fire. No one was hurt. About 300 residents were evacuated early Wednesday afternoon when a fire that had started several miles away the night before pushed across the drought-stricken agricultural land. It was one of at least four fires in Montana on Wednesday, including one just south of Great Falls that burned 11 homes and seven garages along with sheds and vehicles.