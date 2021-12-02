Solomon Islands politician wants diplomatic ties with Taiwan

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands says the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Daniel Suidani, the premier of Malaita, said Friday that the Solomon Islands would like to partner with a country with shared democratic values. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China. Suidani said the switch to China from Taiwan by the central government was done without adequately consulting the public.