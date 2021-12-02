Russia sends missiles near Pacific Islands claimed by Japan

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has deployed coastal defense missile systems near the Pacific Islands also claimed by Japan, a move intended to underline Moscow’s firm stance in the dispute. The Bastion systems were moved to Matua, a deserted volcanic island in the middle of the Kuril Islands chain. Japan claims four southernmost islands. Russian Defense Ministry posted a video Thursday showing massive missile carriers moving ashore from amphibious landing vessels and then driving along the coast of the volcanic island to take firing positions as part of drills.