Report: 10 oil workers killed in attack on bus in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s news agency says 10 people have been killed and one injured after an attack on a bus carrying workers in an oil field in eastern Syria. SANA said the attack on Thursday targeted workers in the Kharata oil field in government-controlled part of Deir el-Zour province. It offered no further details of the nature of the attack and there was no claim of responsibility. Islamic State militants have been active in the desert area east and central Syria and had their last territorial holding in Deir el-Zour province before they were defeated in 2019. Thousands have been hiding in the desert of Syria and Iraq since, carrying out a low-level insurgency.