Justices signal they may toss Roe, allow new abortion limits

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s six conservative justices have indicated they will uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court on Wednesday heard the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades. The court’s conservative majority justices signaled they will allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy. And they indicated they may go even further to overturn the nationwide Roe v. Wade right that has existed for nearly 50 years. The Mississippi law is much more restrictive than the landmark Roe v. Wade court ruling of 1973. Upholding the Mississippi law would undermine Roe. A decision is expected next June.