Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots. Biden on Thursday is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Biden is set to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and to tighten testing requirements for people entering the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status. Biden’s administration says it’s making 50 million COVID-19 tests free for older people and other vulnerable groups for pickup at senior centers and community sites.