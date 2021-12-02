Ball for 1st Black St. Pete mayor canceled over circus theme

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A ball planned for the first Black mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida, has been canceled amid concerns its circus theme was inappropriate in the once-segregated city. The Junior League of St. Petersburg has thrown such balls since 2006. But the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that it scrapped the event after Mayor-elect Ken Welch declined to attend. The theme of the ball was “Under the Big Top” with promotional materials featuring a circus tent and a black pelican with a top hat. Black community leaders pointed out that Blacks were once barred from attending the circus in St. Petersburg. Welch, who takes office Jan. 6, called it a teachable moment for racial inclusion.