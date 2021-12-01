UN chief says aid and flights resuming to Ethiopia’s Tigray

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief had a piece of good news in the midst of Ethiopia’s year-long war against forces from the Tigray region: 157 trucks with food and humanitarian aid arrived in Tigray’s capital for the first time in more than six weeks and another aid convoy was moving. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that U.N. flights between Tigray’s capital Mekelle and Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa had also restarted. They were suspended on Oct. 22 after government airstrikes forced a humanitarian flight carrying 11 passengers to abandon its landing in Mekelle. Guterres called the aiid and flight resumptions “a good signal.”