Japan coast guard rescues man a day after his boat capsizes

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A 69-year-old man drifted in choppy waters for nearly a day while clinging to the bottom of his capsized boat until he was saved by the coast guard. Officials say the man was the only one on the boat when it capsized off the resort island of Yakushima. After receiving a call from his colleagues, coast guard rescuers searched for him for nearly a day before spotting him in rough seas about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the place he disappeared. Televised video of the rescue, provided by the coast guard, showed the man sitting on the bottom of his capsized boat while clinging to its propeller.