Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:50 AM

Hundreds of NYC jailers face suspension over vaccine mandate

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s troubled jail system is facing the suspension of potentially hundreds of corrections officers for failing to meet a Tuesday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The city’s Department of Correction reported 77% of its staff had gotten at least one vaccine dose as of 5 p.m. Monday. The city’s municipal workforce, including teachers and police officers, were required to get the vaccine but the deadline for jail workers was delayed a month because of existing staffing shortages. Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an emergency executive order Monday designed to beef up jail staffing by authorizing a switch to 12-hour shifts from the normal 8-hour tours. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content