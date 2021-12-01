California water districts to get 0% of requested supplies

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million residents won’t get any of the supplies they’ve requested from the state heading into 2022. The Wednesday announcement marked the first time the Department of Water Resources has issued a 0% water allocation in December. It’s a milestone that reflects the dire conditions as drought continues to grip California and reservoirs sit at historically low levels. The allocations will be adjusted early next year based on how much snow and rain falls during the winter. The 0% allocation could mean mandatory cuts to residents and farmland.