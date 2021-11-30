Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets 3 years on US charges

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro also helped her husband plan a dramatic escape through a tunnel dug underneath a prison in Mexico in 2015 by smuggling a GPS watch to him disguised as a food item. Prosecutors had asked for four years in prison during a hearing in federal court in Washington, but U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras imposed a shorter term, saying her role was a small piece of a much larger organization.