Syria seizes amphetamine-based drugs headed for Saudi Arabia

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian authorities say they have seized over 500 kilograms (1,000 pounds) of amphetamine pills known by the brand name Captagon hidden in pasta packages in a van bound for Saudi Arabia. The statement Tuesday on the official state news agency SANA said an investigation was underway to determine who was behind the attempted smuggling. The statement said authorities became suspicious and stopped a van in rural Damascus carrying the pills hidden in a shipment of pasta heading to Saudi Arabia. The statement says the smugglers had sprayed pepper over the pills to distract sniffer dogs. U.S. law enforcement officials say smuggling of the amphetamine-based drug from Syria and Lebanon has been on the rise.