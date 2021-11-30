Ancient juniper trees illegally cut in New Mexico monument

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — National Park Service officials say dozen ancient alligator juniper trees have been illegally cut down in the El Malpais National Monument in western New Mexico. They’re asking for the public’s help to stop the cutting of the tree found in the Southwest. Alligator junipers grow very slowly and are known for unique furrowed bark that resembles alligator skin. The initial discovery of the illegal tree cutting was reported in 2020. Park law enforcement officials have been monitoring the area and over the past year have reported additional illegal cutting of the trees. The latest incident happened in October.