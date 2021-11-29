Pentagon: few changes to U.S. overseas military ‘footprint’

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say that after months of study, the Pentagon has decided no immediate major changes are needed in the global positioning of U.S. forces. It will, however, further analyze force needs in the Middle East and make refinements in Asia and the Pacific. Some infrastructure for U.S. forces is to be improved in Guam. The outcome of the study, which began in March at Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s direction, reflects a complex security picture facing the Biden administration, which fully withdrew from Afghanistan in August but is increasingly concerned about countering China and Russia.