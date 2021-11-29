Bryan Adams unveils Pirelli calendar from COVID quarantine

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Bryan Adams took a break Monday from his coronavirus quarantine in Milan to virtually unveil the 2022 Pirelli Calendar that he shot featuring fellow musicians including Iggy Pop, Cher and Jennifer Hudson. Adams tested positive for the virus on Thursday after arriving in Milan for events surrounding the release of the famed Pirelli calendar after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Canadian rocker who has enjoyed a parallel career as a photographer has been keeping fans informed on his progress on social media, including receiving an anti-thrombosis shot as a precaution. American musician and singer St. Vincent is on the calendar’s cover, shown with a guitar pick with the Pirelli logo on her tongue.