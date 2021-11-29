Boebert in call refuses to apologize for anti-Muslim remarks

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative congresswoman Lauren Boebert has spoken by phone with congresswoman Ilhan Omar just days after likening the Minnesota Democrat to a bomb-carrying terrorist. By both lawmakers’ accounts, the call Monday did not go well. Omar ended the call after Boebert, a Colorado Republican, refused to issue a public apology. Boebert accused Omar of engaging in “cancel culture” by hanging up on her. Omar has called on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “take appropriate action” against Boebert for her remarks.