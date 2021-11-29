Atlanta mayoral runoff: Moore hopes to stave off Dickens

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta voters are deciding Tuesday’s mayoral runoff between City Council President Felicia Moore and fellow council member Andre Dickens. The race has been largely focused on fears of crime. The two remaining candidates have also addressed concerns about affordable housing, struggling city services and an effort by the wealthy Buckhead neighborhood to split from the city. Current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms isn’t seeking a second term. Moore was the top vote-getter among 14 candidates in the first round of the nonpartisan race. Dickens narrowly made the runoff by beating former Mayor Kasim Reed for second place and has since benefitted from a surge in endorsements.