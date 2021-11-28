Tens of thousands without power in UK in storm’s wake

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Scotland and northern England remain without power after a storm brought sleet, subzero temperatures and disruptions across much of the U.K. Icy gusts caused power cuts around the border between Scotland and England, with Northern Powergrid saying it recorded 1,100 instances of damage requiring significant repairs. It said it was trying to restore service to some 40,000 customers, while SP Energy Networks said 21,000 customers remained without power Sunday. The power cuts came as forecasters issued ice warnings and said the coldest night of the season would hit parts of the U.K. later Sunday, with snowfall expected across the country and temperatures dropping to as low as -10C (14F) in parts of Scotland and northern England.