Can Biden find the right balance on immigration?

By COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Demands by Democrats to fix the nation’s broken immigration system were wielded as a cudgel against Republicans during the 2020 campaign. Elect us, went the argument, and we’ll stop the cruel treatment of migrants at the border, and put in place lasting and humane policies that work. Action on the issue has been hard to find a year into Joe Biden’s presidency, and there is growing consternation privately among some in the party that the Biden administration can’t find the right balance on immigration.