Singapore to rule Tuesday on disabled Malaysian’s execution

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s top court will decide Tuesday on the fate of a Malaysian man on death row who is believed to be mentally disabled. The hearing at the Court of Appeal was originally scheduled for Nov. 10, a day before Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was to be executed by hanging for trying to smuggle less than 43 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into the country. But the hearing was postponed after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a case that has drawn international attention. UK-based rights group Reprieve says that if the court dismisses the appeal, Nagaenthran, 33, would again be at immediate risk of execution, which could take place very quickly.