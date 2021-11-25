Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden is wishing Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving. It’s the second Thanksgiving celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. The president and first lady Jill Biden released their greeting Thursday in a video recorded before their trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the holiday weekend. From Nantucket, the Bidens also called in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which resumed in full. The Bidens visited a Coast Guard station on Nantucket to convey Thanksgiving greetings virtually to servicemembers around the world and chat with Coast Guard personnel.