10 die, including 5 kids, as boat capsizes in South Sudan

By DENG MACHOL

Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An official says at least 10 people, including five children, died this week in South Sudan after their boat capsized on the White Nile river in Upper Nile state. The state’s information minister said the boat was heading to Malakal when it sank with 28 people on board Monday. He said the boat was overloaded. He said the five children were all siblings. Such accidents on overloaded boats are not uncommon on waterways in parts of central Africa.