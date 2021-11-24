Interpol adopts resolution to fight online child abuse

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol says its member countries have adopted a resolution calling on nations to urge local online end-to-end encryption providers “to take responsibility” and design products with the aim of protecting children against abuse. The resolution adopted on Wednesday also calls on member countries to enact legislation which would enable local law enforcement to prevent and respond to online child abuses cases. The resolution was endorsed during the international policing body’s thee-day annual meeting in Istanbul. Delegates are scheduled to vote to elect a new leadership on Thursday.