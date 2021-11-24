Haiti prime minister appoints new Cabinet amid turmoil

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry has sworn in his new Cabinet more than four months after he assumed leadership of Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Wednesday’s appointments come as Haiti struggles with a rise in violence, kidnappings and ongoing fuel shortages blamed on powerful gangs that have blocked gas distribution terminals. He appointed nine ministers to a variety of positions including foreign affairs, economy, justice, education and health. Henry warned that difficult decisions lay ahead given the complex situation in Haiti and said his administration is doing the best it can to ensure public safety with the resources it has.