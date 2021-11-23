UN nuclear watchdog chief presses for more access in Iran

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog is meeting with Iranian officials to press for greater access in the Islamic Republic. The visit to Tehran Tuesday comes ahead of diplomatic talks restarting over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Rafael Mariano Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency yet again faces tightrope-style talks with Iranian officials as his inspectors remain unable to access surveillance footage and face greater challenges in trying to monitor Tehran’s rapidly growing uranium stockpile. In the wake of then-President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from Iran’s deal, the Islamic Republic now enriches small amounts of uranium up to 60% purity — its highest ever and close to weapons-grade levels of 90%.