Tennessee judge vacates 2 death sentences for inmate

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has vacated two death sentences for a prison inmate convicted of fatally stabbing a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan signed an order Tuesday freeing Pervis Payne from death row. The judge took action after Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich announced that the state will no longer pursue its execution plns after an expert hired by prosecutors could not say that Payne was not intellectually disabled. Payne now faces two life sentences. He hugged his lawyer and wept before a hearing began in a Memphis court Tuesday.