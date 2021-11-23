‘Needs a miracle’: Fundraisers plead for Waukesha victims

By SCOTT BAUER and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Friends and families of the roughly 50 people hit by an SUV that sped through a Christmas parade in a suburban Milwaukee downtown say they suffered life-threatening injuries, with some clinging to life. Many of those injured were children. An account set up for a girl named Jessalyn includes a picture showing her smiling directly at the camera, with a Santa hat and matching pompoms, moments before she was struck. An account for 8-year-old Jackson Sparks says he suffered a brain injury and “needs a miracle.” The suspect in the case was expected to be charged Tuesday with intentional homicide.